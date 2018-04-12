When can you catch the Justice League exhibit from Madame Tussauds in Orlando? Are you ready for Wakandacon, a Black Panther convention happening in Chicago this summer? What did Anthony & Joe Russo have to say about Jeremy Renner being absent from Infinity War marketing? Are you in the market for a crochet Infinity Gauntlet? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Madame Tussauds recent Justice League exhibit will be coming to Orlando and Sydney later this summer.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the character of Ebony Maw in the Black Order is basically a hype man for Thanos.

SyFy put together this supercut of Superman ripping open his shirt 80 different times to reveal his famous logo.

Kevin Smith discussed how he would approach Batman and other DC Comics movies on Fatman on Batman.

Deadpool 2 released two international posters featuring Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Comic Book Resources wonders if the DC Comics movie Gotham City Sirens movie has become Birds of Prey.

Deadpool continues to sell out, this time shilling for Devour frozen meals by riding a unicorn and more silliness.

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey says he would love to star as The Dark Knight in a Batman Beyond adaptation.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.