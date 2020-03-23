Since the characters of Caddyshack have already been given the Funko POPs treatment, it’s time for the other movies in the “slobs vs snobs” subgenre of comedies to get their due. Thankfully, Funko will keep them coming with new collectible vinyl figures dedicated to the military comedy Stripes directed by and starring the late Harold Ramis, as well as the John Landis-directed fraternity comedy that the Ghostbusters star penned, National Lampoon’s Animal House. Check out the Stripes and Animal House Funko POPs below.

Animal House Funko POPs

Honestly, John Belushi as John “Bluto” Blutarsky is probably the only character who deserves a Funko POP figure from National Lampoon’s Animal House. With just a small amount of screentime, John Belushi is easily the most memorable part of Animal House, and he has the most famous moments.

The first figure is inspired by the famous image of him wearing the sweatshirt that says college, which is still plastered all over dorm rooms to this day. It’s just a shame we couldn’t get one of him chugging a bottle of Jack Daniels. Plus, toga parties are still a thing largely because of the enduring spirit of this movie, so it only makes sense that we get a figure of John Belushi in a toga with a laurel wreath.

Stripes Funko POPs

Meanwhile, over in the Army, it’s Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and John Candy get their own Funko POPs. Bill Murray as John Winger is in that “I Want You” pose, inspired by Uncle Sam, which graces the poster for the movie. Harold Ramis is holding some official paperwork as Russell Ziskey, and John Candy as Dewey “Ox” Oxberger is all muddied up and holding the bikini tops of some women after a big mud wrestling match