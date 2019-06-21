There’s no greater reminder of our own impending doom than watching the Stranger Things cast grow up before our eyes. I can distinctly remember when these kids were just…well, kids. Now, they’re sporting facial hair and speaking in much deeper voices, confirming that we’re all getting older, and hurdling towards oblivion. For now, though, we can take solace in this amusing Stranger Things recap, in which the increasingly aging cast of the hit Netflix show try to summarize everything that happened leading into season 3.

Stranger Things Recap

Need to brush-up on Stranger Things, but don’t have time to burn through the first two seasons before season 3 premieres? This video is here to help. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink are all on hand, looking shockingly much older than they did when we first met them, because we’re all going to die some day. Millie Bobby Brown is suspiciously absent from this video, but maybe she was busy doing something else when they recorded it.

This recap is surprisingly detailed – it runs a little over 15 minutes, and does a good job bringing up practically everything that happened in season 1 and 2. There’s even some stuff in here I completely forgot, so thank you, Stranger Things kids – you’ve done me a service. If you’re hoping these not-so-young-whippersnappers might give away a secret or two about season 3, you’re out of luck. This is strictly devoted to stuff that already happened.

In Stranger Things season 3, “It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on July 4. Meet us back here a year from now, when these kids will be even older and recapping that season.