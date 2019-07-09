On the July 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Stranger Things 3.

In The Spoiler Room: We have a spoiler-filled discussion of Stranger Things 3:

All the other stuff you need to know: