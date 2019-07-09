Listen: ‘Stranger Things 3’ Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Stranger Things 3.
In The Spoiler Room: We have a spoiler-filled discussion of Stranger Things 3:
- Brief thoughts on the season overall
- Starcourt Mall and opening the scope of the show up
- The Russians
- Hopper and Joyce
- Eleven and Mike: Their relationship
- Dustin, Steve, and Robin
- Queer Things: the Robin twist and is Will gay?
- Lucas and Will?
- Max and Eleven
- Nancy and Jonathan: The Newspaper Story
- The Mind Flayer and the rules of the evil in this season
- Evil Billy
- Billy’s death
- Terminator Russian
- Mayor Kline
- Other references
- The Bloody Gore
- Dustin and Suzie – NeverEnding Story joke
- Mrs. Wheeler and Billy?
- The Ending:
- Will Elle get her powers back?
- Byers family moves away
- Hopper’s Death
- 4 will likely be the end
- The return of Paul Reiser as Doctor Owens
- End Credits Scene
- Who is the American?
- HT: ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theories: What Happens After the End of Season 3?
- What are the Russians doing with the Demogorgon?
- Chris: What’s Going on in That ‘Stranger Things 3’ Post-Credits Scene, Explained by David Harbour
