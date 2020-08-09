Production on all movies and TV shows was shut down in early April when the coronavirus pandemic started spreading quickly across the United States. However, late night television was able to make a comeback by producing episodes remotely. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Conan O’Brien, and Samantha Bee, hosted their shows from the comfort of their home and had guests appear through video chat. But two of them will be returning to the studio soon.

ViacomCBS has revealed that both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden will no longer be produced from the hosts’ homes. Instead, they’ll be returning to the studio, but they won’t be returning to show business as usual. Find out more below.

Variety reports ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish announced that The Late Show and The Late Late Show will move to new locations for production, but there still won’t be a live audience, and guests will still be appearing via video chat. The decision follows the recent return to The Tonight Show studio by Jimmy Fallon, as well as Conan O’Brien’s shift to shooting episodes of his show at the famous Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet. Both are also shooting without audiences and guests in-person.

Colbert revealed to his audience before a two-week vacation that he would soon be shooting from somewhere other than his house, but it won’t be the usual studio where the show traditionally tapes. Colbert said:

“When we return, I won’t be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won’t be sleeping where I work.”

Meanwhile, Corden will actually be returning to their usual studio, but the show will have a whole new look. Executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a statement:

“We are so excited to be back in our new look set on studio 56 at Television City and cannot wait to be making new shows staring Monday. There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our team, so seeing our crew safely back together again has been worth all the work and planning to get us to this point.”

This is one small step towards getting back to some semblance of normalcy in Hollywood. But it will likely be some time before production on more movies and TV shows get back to where it used to be before the coronavirus pandemic ruined the entire year.