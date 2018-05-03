Ron Howard has a history with George Lucas that goes all the way back to the director’s early work on a coming of age drama called American Graffiti. But it would take another 45 years before Ron Howard would become enveloped in the filmmaker’s most famous creation: the Star Wars universe.

Solo: A Star Wars Story brought in Ron Howard to take the helm of the Han Solo origin story after the young duo of Phil Lord & Chris Miller didn’t deliver what Lucasfilm was hoping to see out of the spin-off. To further immerse himself in the Star Wars universe, Ron Howard took the time to provide some of his signature Arrested Development voiceover for the Star Wars saga.

Watch Star Wars with Arrested Development Narration

This has been done before by fans who used footage from Star Wars and voiceover from episodes of Arrested Development. But this is the first time Ron Howard has officially recorded new voiceover to make this gag come to life for The Star Wars Show, and it’s pretty damn great.

Honestly, it’s stuff like this that makes me wish Disney and Lucasfilm would figure out how to properly set a comedy series in the Star Wars universe. Solo: A Star Wars Story feels like it might come close since Han is one of the funnier characters, mostly thanks to his friendships with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. But otherwise, there hasn’t been a straight up comedy set in a galaxy far, far away, and I think that might be an amusing prospect.