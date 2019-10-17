When Keri Russell was announced to join Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, rumors flew about who she would be playing. When images first emerged of the Americans actress clad in a metallic helmet and a skin-tight purple suit, the theories only grew more frenzied. Who is she? What ties does she have with Poe Dameron? And why does she looks so damn cool?

We’ll probably not find out the answer to any of these questions until Episode 9’s highly anticipated release in December, but at least we have a new Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker image of Russell’s mysterious rogue Zorri Bliss to pick apart until that happens.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Image: Zorri Bliss

Entertainment Weekly debuted a new image of Zorri Bliss, the helmeted rogue operative played by Russell in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In the image, Zorri holds up a curious disk that could perhaps be a data storage device of some kind. Or it could just be a very cool-looking coin.

Details on Zorri Bliss remain under tight lock and key, though Russell, who reunites with her Felicity creator J.J. Abrams with The Rise of Skywalker, has revealed that her character is an old friend of Poe Dameron’s (Oscar Isaac). “She has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals, but she’s really an old friend of Poe’s,” Russell said. “I think the entrance of Zorri is there to describe more of who he was, y’know, in a very intimate way and a familiar way, and the friends are sort of like, ‘What do you mean, you know him?'”

Their relationship is “complicated,” added Isaac, who confirmed that Zorri is not allied to the First Order or the Resistance.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.