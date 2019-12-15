Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has the difficult task of not only wrapping up this new trilogy of Star Wars movies, but the entire Skywalker saga that began back in 1977. Because of that, the movie will be reaching into every facet of Star Wars for an epic finale that we’ve seen teased in the trailers and TV spots. We already know that a bunch of ships from the history of the saga will gather for what will undoubtedly be the biggest space battle of the entire franchise, but it sounds like we might actually see some characters popping up as well, at least if director J.J. Abrams is to be believed.

Speaking to Japanese movie outlet Sora News 24, Abrams teased a possible cameo of some kind in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During an interview, Abrams asked the reporter what their favorite character was, and she didn’t hesitate to say Ahsoka Tano, the female Jedi character from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Abrams responded, “Hmmm, Ahsoka, huh? Well then you’ll probably want to watch closely during The Rise of Skywalker.”

The interviewer responded in quite the surprised and excited fashion, to which Abrams chuckled and said, “Well, enjoy the movie!”

So does this mean fans will see a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano appearing in The Rise of Skywalker? It’s certainly a possibility. The battle appears to bring in heroes from all over the galaxy to take on the First Order. We’ve seen that the battle on the ground features plenty of Resistance warriors taking on Stormtroopers and the new red Sith Troopers. So maybe Ahsoka Tano will be seen in the background taking on some enemies.

Another possibility is that maybe we’ll see Ahsoka Tano checking in among the barrage of ships entering the space battle. We know that The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels (or at least a ship that looks like it) can be seen in the background of the massive space battle pictured at the top of this post. The last time we saw Ahsoka, she was headed off with Sabine to likely look for Ezra Bridger in the Unknown Regions. Could these character be back together and appearing in The Rise of Skywalker? That would be an amazing Easter egg for fans.

Maybe more likely is that we’ll hear some kind of audio reference to Ahsoka Tano, much like the Star Wars Rebels character Hera Syndulla was mentioned on the Rebel base loudspeaker in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is where the Ghost also appeared during the Battle of Scarif. We know there will be plenty of audio cameos from various actors, so maybe one of them will be one of the few remaining Jedi.