Anakin Skywalker isn’t the only one who hates sand. Oscar Isaac discovered just how much the material is coarse, rough,irritating and gets everywhere in a new behind-the-scenes clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm released the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker behind-the-scenes clip ahead of the film’s release on digital platforms and home video this month. In the clip, director J.J. Abrams and star Oscar Isaac take us behind-the-scenes of how the film’s thrilling sand chase scene came together.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Oscar Isaac and J.J. Abrams take us behind the scenes of '#StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker' in this exclusive video: https://t.co/G9chJ2MAlV pic.twitter.com/X5ND7GgEgk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 11, 2020

Entertainment Weekly debuted the behind-the-scenes video ahead of The Rise of Skywalker‘s home video release, which drops later this month. In the short clip, director J.J. Abrams goofs around with his cast before getting to work with star Oscar Isaac, who takes the spotlight in the sand chase scene in the middle of the film. Isaac delights in blocking out the scene with Abrams, but when it came to shooting the scene, which they filmed in the Jordan desert, he found that there were a few challenges with the natural materials surrounding him.

“For me it was the most fun I’ve had, but it’s a bit challenging because they’d have fans [blowing] as well, so you just have all this sand getting into your eyes,” Isaac says in the clip. “I would go home after some days and just tons of sand would be pouring out of my hair.”

The clip is one of the special features that will be on the upcoming home media release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere on March 17, 2020, before it lands physically in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31, 2020.

