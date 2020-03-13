‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows How That Sand Chase Scene Came Together
Posted on Friday, March 13th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Anakin Skywalker isn’t the only one who hates sand. Oscar Isaac discovered just how much the material is coarse, rough,irritating and gets everywhere in a new behind-the-scenes clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm released the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker behind-the-scenes clip ahead of the film’s release on digital platforms and home video this month. In the clip, director J.J. Abrams and star Oscar Isaac take us behind-the-scenes of how the film’s thrilling sand chase scene came together.
Entertainment Weekly debuted the behind-the-scenes video ahead of The Rise of Skywalker‘s home video release, which drops later this month. In the short clip, director J.J. Abrams goofs around with his cast before getting to work with star Oscar Isaac, who takes the spotlight in the sand chase scene in the middle of the film. Isaac delights in blocking out the scene with Abrams, but when it came to shooting the scene, which they filmed in the Jordan desert, he found that there were a few challenges with the natural materials surrounding him.
“For me it was the most fun I’ve had, but it’s a bit challenging because they’d have fans [blowing] as well, so you just have all this sand getting into your eyes,” Isaac says in the clip. “I would go home after some days and just tons of sand would be pouring out of my hair.”
The clip is one of the special features that will be on the upcoming home media release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere on March 17, 2020, before it lands physically in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31, 2020.
See the full list of features on the home video release below.
- The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.
- Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.
- D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.
- Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.
- Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!