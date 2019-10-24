Over the summer, we learned there would be a limited comic book series called The Rise of Kylo Ren that showed us how Ben Solo turned to the dark side. The origins of the villain have only been briefly touched upon in the new Star Wars trilogy, so this is a story that fans are hungry to hear. Writer Charles Soule has cautioned that not all fans will be pleased with what is revealed in this comic book, but if the cover of the second issue is any indicator, I’m already on board with the story they’re telling. See it below!

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren Issue #2 Cover

Writer Charles Soule (who has been doing excellent work on the Darth Vader spin-off comic series) posted this cover on Twitter.

As the new Star Wars trilogy has revealed, Kylo Ren is the leader of the Knights of Ren. But we’ve never really known what that meant other than he was in charge of some group of warriors whose origins were a mystery. But we know they were with Kylo Ren when he destroyed the Jedi temple where Luke Skywalker was raining a new generation of Jedi, who were all killed by Kylo and the Knights of Ren. So they must be pretty dangerous when they’re together.

But as this comic shows, Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo fought side-by-side against these warriors. Almost all of them are using blades and blasters against the Jedi duo, but as you can see, there’s one we haven’t seen before wielding a red lightsaber. That’s probably the leader of the Knights of Ren who was in command before Ben Solo turned to the dark side. Does Ben have to kill that masked figure in order to take their place? Who is the person under that helmet?

There’s plenty of new information that will be revealed about the Knights of Ren in this comic series. After all, even though the Knights of Ren will have a part to play in The Rise of Skywalker, since this movie has to end this trilogy and the entire Skywalker saga, there simply isn’t enough time to give us the origins of Ben Solo rise in their ranks. But we won’t find out a lot about them until after the movie is in theaters.

The first issue of The Rise of Kylo Ren won’t even be available until December 18, the day before sneak preview screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker start hitting theaters. But the second issue won’t be available until January 2020. Does that mean the movie could also shed some more like on how he came to command the Knights of Ren? We’re certainly hoping so.