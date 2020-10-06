Even though The Clone Wars is one of the most successful spin-offs in the Star Wars franchise, only recently has the series been given a wider swath of collectible merchandise with the rest of the saga. Out of hundreds of Funko POPs that have been released over the years, there have probably barely been a dozen of them, but that’s about to change.

A new wave of The Clone Wars Funko POPs inspired by the final season of the animated series will be coming in November, including two new versions of Ahsoka Tano, the latest iteration of Darth Maul, a couple different Mandalorians, and Wrecker from The Bad Batch.

New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko POPs

First up, we have two versions of Ahsoka Tano, one in her traditional attire with two blue lightsabers and the other with her in a flight suit as a GameStop exclusive. This isn’t the first time she’s been turned into a Funko POP, but fans are surely hungry to have these two new iterations of the character.

Darth Maul is also back, with that middle metal corset keeping his real body attached to his metal legs and his double-bladed lightsaber ready for a fight. He won’t be alone either, because there’s also Gar Saxon with his horned Mandalorian helmet, and a a Mandalorian super commando that serves by his side. But the latter is a Funko Shop exclusive that you’ll have to keep your ear to the ground for.

They’re not the only Mandalorians on the scene either, because Bo Katan Kryze is getting a Funko POP as well. Not only was she a key character in The Clone Wars, but we’ve heard that she’ll be popping up in the second season of The Mandalorian too.

Finally, the Bad Batch Clone Trooper known as Wrecker is getting his own Funko POP. Hopefully the rest of the team will get their own figures too, especially since there’s a whole animated series on the way that will focus on the mutated Clone Troopers.

You can pre-order all of these except the Mandalorian super commando at GameStop right now.