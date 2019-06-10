The Walt Disney World version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening later this summer will be nearly identical to the version that just opened at Disneyland in California…but with one key difference. The Orlando, Florida edition of the theme park land set in a galaxy far, far away will be adjacent to a Star Wars-themed hotel that will allow visitors to seamlessly continue their heavily-themed vacation by “disembarking” a space cruise-liner to visit the planet Batuu. Yes, Disney wants our money and yes, we’re willing to give it to them.

And while many details of this currently unnamed hotel remain under wraps, a new report already suggests one element that will be exclusive to this location: a dinner show that was originally intended for the main theme park land.

According to WDW News Today, this show will be included as part of the all-inclusive resort package (which is expected to cost you an arm, a leg, and maybe your firstborn child). However, the details end there. All we have to go on for the moment is an piece of concept art from 2016, which you can see at the top of this article. Yep, that sure does look like a dining space filled with enough platforms for singing, dancing, action, antics, and other Star Wars-y business to keep you entertained while you chow down on weird food and blue milk. And yep, you’re certainly not alone if you’re getting some real “Jabba’s Palace” vibes from it.

The Disneyland version of Galaxy’s Edge has only just opened, but visitors have already expressed an appetite (pun intended) for theme park experiences that let them wine and dine in this universe. Oga’s Cantina is a smash-hit, generating massive lines. The blue milk stalls and quick-service restaurants are also proving popular. So a dinner show feels like a slam-dunk, especially for theme park visitors who are already willing to drop a big sack of credits for a themed hotel stay.

Disney has a rich history of themed dinner shows in its parks, with spectacles like The Diamond Horseshoe Revue looming large in the nostalgic corners of fans’ brains. In some ways, the whole “dinner and a show” approach is about as old-fashioned as you can get, but Disney seems intent on reinventing the theme park wheel with Galaxy’s Edge, so why not revisit a concept that could use a fresh coat of paint and spruce it up with the most popular franchise in the known universe?

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney World later this summer on August 29, 2019. The companion hotel does not have an opening date yet. In the meantime, our extensive coverage of the Disneyland version of the land can be found here.