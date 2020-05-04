Earlier this morning, Disney and Lucasfilm kicked off Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you) by announcing that Taika Waititi will be co-writing and directing a new Star Wars movie. But let’s get down to what this day is really about: merchandising. After all, this is America, where people want to spend their hard-earned money on frivolous pop culture-related things. So we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find a list of Star Wars-centric artwork, ornaments, LEGO sets, and more – and some of it is only available today.

Star Wars Day Deals

Artist Scott C. has several Star Wars-themed pieces available today only, all in his distinctive style and ranging from $15-$50. Check out his website to see them all.

Gallery1988 is selling this Baby Yoda/The Mandalorian piece, “The Child,” from artist Rich Pelligrino, as a timed edition from now until May 5, 2020 at 7:59 A.M PT. It’s a giclee print on archival epson watercolor paper, signed and numbered, and the dimensions are 8.5 x 11 inches. Pick it up here for $25.

DisneyFoodBlog points us to this limited edition pair of designer Ahsoka Tano-themed Mickey/Minnie ears, complete with a velvet-lined box with a magnetic display closure. They would have set you back $78…if they weren’t already sold out. But who knows, maybe you’ll luck out and find them on the secondary market.

For those looking to get a jump on some early Christmas shopping, or to secure your own festive decorations for this year’s holiday season, Hallmark is currently selling three ornaments you might be interested in. There’s The Child for $19.99, a metal AT-AT from The Empire Strikes Back for $29.99, and an X-Wing covered in Dagobah swamp goo for $32.99.

ShopDisney.com has a bunch of new Star Wars merch on sale today, including an Imperial Probe Droid figure from The Empire Strikes Back for $26.99, a D-O LEGO figure for $69.99, and Poe Dameron’s X-Wing LEGO set for $89.99.

Toynk (via Geekologie) is selling the combination of a 40 oz Jabba the Hutt mug with a 2.5 oz Bib Fortuna tiny mug for $74.99, and a 45 oz Rancor mug with a 2.5 oz Oola tiny mug for the same price. Bottoms up.

Doctor Aphra has been a fan-favorite Star Wars comics character for a while, and now the first issue of her newest ongoing comic series has gotten an early digital release to celebrate Star Wars Day. You can get more info about it here.

Remember Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire? If you had a Nintendo 64 growing up, the answer is probably yes. Now that game’s score, by composer Joel McNeely, is being released on LP for the first time by Varèse Sarabande Records, which will be selling the LP and a reissued CD version starting on August 7, 2020. You can pre-order them both now; the LP goes for $21.98.

And finally, to mark both May the Fourth and the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, Hot Toys is releasing a MMS571 Boba Fett 1/6th scale Vintage Color Version figure, and a 1/6th scale Darth Vader figure as well.

That’s about all for now, but don’t forget to check out the new additions to Hasbro’s Black Series line of figures and collectibles here.