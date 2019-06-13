Star Wars Celebration, the world’s biggest Star Wars convention, has zeroed in on its next dates. After the last three events took Celebration to London, Orlando, and Chicago, the convention will return to Anaheim, California, and now the official dates for the 2020 convention have been revealed. Get those newly-unveiled dates below, and find out when you can purchase tickets and when hotel room blocks go on sale, too.

Star Wars Celebration 2020 will take place from August 27-30, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center. That’s practically a lightsaber’s length away from Disneyland, which is right across the street, so I’m sure fans looking for some extra fun will couple their visit to Anaheim with a visit to Batuu at Disney’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Tickets for Star Wars Celebration go on sale on June 21, 2019 at 9am PT, and an official hotel room block will be accessible at 10am PT. You can visit StarWarsCelebration.com for information on ticketing and hotels, and to find out when special guests are booked to appear at the convention.

Here’s the official description of what fans can expect:

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 will be four fun-filled days of major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises. From young fans of Star Wars animated shows to die-hards fueled by the nostalgia for the original Star Wars trilogy to families that enjoy Star Wars together, there’s something for everyone at Star Wars Celebration. For Star Wars fans, there’s nothing else like it.

This year, Celebration attendees got to see the first look at footage from the upcoming live-action Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian, experience the VR game Vader Immortal, attend a 20th anniversary panel dedicated to Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and much more. Oh yeah, and they also got to see the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final movie in the Skywalker saga, including a surprise on stage appearance by Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine). We expect big news to break at Celebration 2020 about the future of the franchise, including details about the upcoming movie slate, new looks at more TV shows, and beyond.