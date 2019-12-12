After impressing in this year’s sleeper horror hit Crawl, Kaya Scodelario is on her way to being the next rising Hollywood star. And that means getting a Netflix series under her belt. Scodelario replaced Emma Roberts in Netflix’s figure skating series Spinning Out, a tense drama about a former Olympic skater whose career is threatened after suffering a serious injury. Intent on staying in the figure skating career, she becomes a couple’s skater, but that brings up all kinds of personal demons and intense stare-offs. Watch the Spinning Out trailer below.

Spinning Out Trailer

Created by former competitive figure skater Samantha Statton (Mr. Mercedes), there’s a veneer of truth to Spinning Out, which looks like a cross between Black Swan and Bunheads, but for ice skating. The 10-episode series stars Scodelario as Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who is prepared to retire from her ice skating career after a hard tumble during competition threatens her career. But persuaded to pursue the Olympics in another track, she moves to couple’s skating, which opens the door for all kinds of sexual tension and sexual politics with her new bad-boy partner (Evan Roderick).

In addition to Scodelario, the cast features Mad Men‘s January Jones, Sarah Wight Olsen (American Made), Will Kemp (Reign), Kaitlyn Leeb (Shadowhunters), Amanda Zhou (October Faction) and Mitchell Edwards (Roxanne Roxanne).

Stratton and Lara Olsen (90210, Free Rein) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers for the 10-episode Netflix series. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold will also executive produce for Safehouse Pictures.

Here is the synopsis for Spinning Out:

After a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, Kat Baker seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything. Spinning Out follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice.

Spinning Out premieres on Netflix on January 1, 2020.