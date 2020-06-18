Last week, Sony and Insomniac Games shared a teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new video game coming to the PlayStation 5. A Sony executive’s comments caused some confusion about whether or not this game will be a sequel or a spin-off, but it turns out it’s technically a little of both – it’s a spin-off that takes place after the events of the PlayStation 4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Get some new story details below.

Brian Horton, the creative director of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, wrote a new blog post which teases what players can expect from the game’s story:

Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City. This had to be a can’t-miss next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe…it’s now wintertime, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle.

Now let’s talk about just how sizable of an experience this game will be. Horton addressed that topic head on and confirmed Bloomberg’s reporting from last week after all of that confusion:

We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is. Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man. You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well.

As The Verge points out, the new game is about half the size of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy takes about 7-10 hours to beat, and the recent Spidey game took between 15-20 hours – although the nature of the latter’s expansive, open world setting meant that it could take a player much longer to finish if they decided to swing through every corner of the game’s version of New York City.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Horton said that “it’s been great to also work with Bryan Intihar, who directed the first game, as he continues to imagine big things for the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe,” which is teasing what we all know is eventually coming: a full-fledged sequel. He also specifically mentioned Peter Parker, the first game’s protagonist: “Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits shelves this holiday season.