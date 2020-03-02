It’s been over a year since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave us one of the best superhero movies. Period. For some reason, the high quality toy manufacturers at Hot Toys needed some extra time to get a figure of Miles Morales from the animated movie just right. But thankfully, the time is now to see the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Hot Toys figure that looks like it will be well worth the wait, especially with the plethora of accessories that come with the cartoon webslinger. Check it out below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Hot Toys Figure

Here’s the official description from Hot Toys for the new Miles Morales 1/6 scale figure:

“My name is Miles Morales. I’m the one and only Spider-Man…at least that’s what I thought.” Having a hard time adjusting to this new school environment, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality. While struggling in his new identity to defend justice, Miles learns to unlock the hero inside himself with the help of his new friends. Based on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, winner from the Academy Awards for the Best Animated Feature Film, Hot Toys is excited to present the brand new 1/6th scale Miles Morales Collectible Figure to expand on your Spidey collection! The figure features two newly developed face sculpts capturing Miles Morales’ iconic expressions in the movie, a finely crafted hair sculpture, a partially masked accessory attachable to the face sculpts, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different expressions, a beautifully tailored red and black Spider-Man suit with web pattern, highly detailed outfits recreating Miles’ casual style and the graffiti painting style, matching interchangeable hands, an extremely wide variety of accessories including a spray can, a Spider-Man costume pack, assorted web accessories, a comic art inspired character backdrop with decorative stickers, also a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses.

There’s no price or pre-order date for the figure just yet, but don’t worry, because you’ll be waiting a long while before this figure hits your shelf. It won’t be released until the second or third quarter of 2021. Yes, that’s next year. But if these images are any indicator, it could be one of the coolest figures in your collection.