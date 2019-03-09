There’s been no recent major movie release as inventive and bold as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so it’s no wonder that its Blu-ray and home video release is jam-packed with special features. On the heels of teasing a bunch of concept art and video clips to advertise the release of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray, Sony has dropped even more behind-the-scenes clips, this time focusing on one breakout character: Spider-Ham.

The fan-favorite character, voiced by John Mulaney, is the star of the latest Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse featurette and the focus of the new concept art accompanying it. Learn more about how Spider-Ham was conceptualized and brought to life below.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Featurette

Though John Mulaney, with his 1950s announcer voice and eternally boyish looks, seems like he was born to play Spider-Ham, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller reveal that they had something completely different in mind. In the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featurette, Lord says, “If we had an idea of what Spider-Ham sounded like in our heads, we might have just cast someone who was 30 years older than John Mulaney.”

But they instead asked the casting director to put together a list of “unconventional” choices, and Mulaney became the clear choice.

Mulaney, for his part, seems delighted to just have his name associated with a superhero movie, cracking jokes about the unglamorous life of a comedian. But though Mulaney has little prior acting experience to Into the Spider-Verse, I think it’s fair to say that he knocks it out of the park. And if there were to be a Spider-Ham spin-off, I’d be first in line. For now, we’ll have to satisfy ourselves with this concept art of Spider-Ham, who underwent some major changes from conception to realization.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray release comes with over 90 minutes of bonus content, including a Spider-Ham short film, an Alternate Universe Mode where fans can view the film in an entirely new way and discover Easter eggs and alternate scenes, a featurette celebrating the diversity of the film, and more.

You can check all that out and more when the Blu-ray hits shelves on March 19, 2019.

That’s all, folks. Or are we allowed to say that?