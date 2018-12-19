When I spoke with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller about Sony’s spectacular Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miller told me about the filmmakers’ stylistic approach to the movie. “The idea was, you always see these amazing ‘art of’ books that have these very stylistic, impressionistic paintings that are so beautiful, and then they go through a pipeline and become a CG movie that looks similar to other CG movies. And we were like, ‘Why can’t we make it look more like the actual concept art, but actually like that concept art?'”

Now some of the film’s concept art has made its way online, and you can take a look at some alternate versions of Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Aunt May (Lily Tomlin), and more. And yes, you pervs, there’s a naked version of Jake Johnson‘s Peter B. Parker.

GeekTyrant pointed us to two primary sources of these incredible images. The first batch is from concept artist Florent Augey, and features some early looks at Miles, Gwen, one of the movie’s Peter Parkers, and then the more disheveled Peter B. Parker.

There’s also a glimpse of Ganke Lee, Miles’ best friend and roommate, who looks here more like he traditionally has in the comics. (If this character also vaguely reminds you of the live-action Peter Parker’s best bud Ned from Spider-Man: Homecoming, that’s because that movie essentially repurposed Ganke into Ned.)

Meanwhile, Birth.Movies.Death has a few exclusive pieces from the new book Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie, showing off character designs for Aunt May, Kingpin, Miles, and giving a cool shot of Spider-Gwen in motion. There’s more at their site, so head that way to see the whole batch.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters right now. Be sure to check out our interview with the movie’s directors as well as our chat with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, including a spoiler-heavy article here.