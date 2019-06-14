Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to get real friendly with the box office when it swings into theaters on July 4 weekend. The long holiday weekend debut should see a great box office performance for the superhero sequel, which follows up the 2017 hit Spider-Man: Homecoming. According to the Spider-Man Far From Home box office tracking, the comic book movie could earn more than $150 million during the six-day holiday weekend.

Variety reports that Sony’s Marvel entry is expected to earn $154 million during its first six days of release, according to early estimates. The film debuts on July 4 weekend, a highly lucrative holiday for summer blockbusters. With this year’s Independence Day falling on a Thursday, Sony is getting even more of a head start by opening Far From Home on a Tuesday.

As Sony readies its final marketing push, estimates could likely increase, with some industry experts believing Far From Home‘s opening weekend numbers could reach as high as $180 million. But regardless, it will be a big leap over the opening weekend numbers of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opened to $117 million and went on to rake in $334 million in North America and $880 million worldwide.

Anticipation for Far From Home may be even higher among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, who are eager for a follow-up to the game-changing Avengers: Endgame. Far From Home is the last film in the MCU’s Phase 3 and picks up shortly after Endgame, with Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker wrestling with living up to Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) legacy. On vacation with friends in Europe, he’s thrown back into the superhero game by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who teams him up with Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio to save the world from villains from another dimension.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. The film hits theaters on July 2, 2019.