Maybe we’re getting one step closer to that Spider-Ham movie after all. The Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-writer and co-producer Phil Lord is crossing over to the comic book world, with a co-writing credit for the upcoming Spider-Man Annual – Featuring Spider-Ham #1. That’s right, Spider-Ham as we have come to know and love him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting his own Spider-Ham comic issue.

Bleeding Cool reports that Lord will be teaming up with Spider-Gwen co-creator Jason Latour to pen the new Spider-Man Annual, which is focused solely on the fan-favorite character Spider-Ham.

This is exciting news, not just for Spider-Ham fans, but because it lends credence to Sony’s Amy Pascal hints that a Spider-Ham spin-off film could be in the works: “Of course! You can imagine how much the kids love that character.” Voice actor John Mulaney is also on board should that movie actually happen, quipping, “I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night…this would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly.”

Could Marvel be testing out a potential audience for a Spider-Ham movie with the upcoming comic issue? It’s possible. Or it’s possible that Marvel Comics could simply be giving the spotlight to a character who has skyrocketed to fan-favorite status following the release of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Either way, we’re floating on the delicious smell of pie right now.

Here is the info about the new Spider-Man Annual, out in shops June 26, 2019.

SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

(W) Jason Latour, Phil Lord (A) Jason Latour (A/CA) David Lafuente