Although the Infinity Stones have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade, most of what we know about them are based on hearsay. Not every Marvel movie can provide us with a Powerpoint presentation of what each Infinity Stone does.

So now, three months after we saw all six Infinity Stones in action in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has released official descriptions for each Infinity Stone — in particular, what the hell the Soul Stone powers actually are.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow.

An Avengers: Infinity War featurette released ahead of the comic book movie’s digital and Blu-ray release explains in detail what each of the powers of the Infinity Stones are. Edited to Wong’s (Benedict Wong) explanation of the Infinity Stones from Doctor Strange, the Marvel featurette finally gives us the first official explanation of the Soul Stone’s mysterious powers.

The Soul Stone, according to the featurette, has the power to “control life and death,” which we see in action toward the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Here are the official powers:

The Space Stone: Travel across any dimension

Travel across any dimension The Time Stone: Set the future, alter the past

Set the future, alter the past The Reality Stone: Bend reality to your will

Bend reality to your will The Soul Stone: Control life and death

Control life and death The Power Stone: Destroy anything in your path

Destroy anything in your path The Mind Stone: Create and alter consciousness

While this does not confirm the prevailing theory surrounding Soul World, this description does raise some interesting possibilities for the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War. If the Soul Stone can control death, then it could easily reverse Thanos’ finger snap and restore the lives of the half of the universe Thanos killed.

Avengers: Infinity War lands on Digital platforms July 31, 2018 and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on August 14, 2018. Avengers 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2019.