With the state of the world getting more dire by the minute, John Krasinski made it his mission to bring good news to the masses. With his new online show Some Good News, a charming homemade YouTube series that Krasinski uses to deliver heartwarming news stories and stage mini The Office reunions, the director of A Quiet Place is achieving that. Krasinski held a special graduation edition of Some Good News, bringing on special guests like Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey to chat with the graduates of the class of 2020. Which is probably way more impressive than whoever they would’ve gotten for their graduation speakers.

John Krasinski surprised graduates of the class of 2020 with some top-tier graduation speakers. Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Jon Stewart, and Malala Yousafzai all popped up during the latest episode of Some Good News to chat with recent graduates and offer them advice. They even answered a few questions asked by the starstruck graduates. The questions ranged from, “How do you still follow your dreams when it feels like the world isn’t so supportive of them?” to the straightforward, “Now what?”

“Dreams are a great test because a dream is going to test your resolve,” Spielberg advised on the special graduation episode. “Because you’re going to know a dream from a pipe dream. You’re going to know a dream from just a casual brush with something that got you excited and then it evaporates. A real dream is something that not hangs on to you, but you will hang onto it. And it will power you through every obstacle the environment will throw against you. Because if we’re in service of our dreams versus our dreams being in service of us, it becomes something greater, it allows us to be game, it allows us to get over our fear, and to go forward no matter what obstacles are thrown in our path.”

It’s hard to imagine a better commencement speech than one given to you by Steven Spielberg over Zoom.

Watch the episode below.