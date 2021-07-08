2019’s Shazam!, directed by David F. Sandberg, gave a whole new meaning to the idea that superheroes are for kids. Premised on the concept of a young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) receiving the power of the Old Gods whenever he says the word “Shazam” and transforming into Zachary Levi’s Shazam, the DCEU origin movie tapped into the power fantasies of superhero-loving kids everywhere.

The latest set pictures taken during the filming of the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods!, however, suggest that superheroics are still a pretty dangerous game. Check out the photo below.

Levi doesn’t exactly look pleased, but who among us can really blame him? You probably wouldn’t be wearing a smile either while sporting that sort of battle-damage and dodging camera-wielding onlookers at the same time. And to think his suit just received a brand-new, fresh-looking update for the sequel, too. Villains just have no consideration for the little details, sometimes.

Speculation City

Though Batson and his grown-up alter-ego were certainly put through the wringer in the first film, notably at the hands of Mark Strong’s Dr. Sivana and his Seven Deadly Sins minions, it’s intriguing that he never really ended up suffering anything as gnarly as this set picture would seem to indicate is in store for him in Fury of the Gods. If you remember, Strong previously told /Film that Sivana is nursing some “unfinished business” and that the actor would jump at the chance to return for the sequel. But more likely than not, these scars may very well be the result of an encounter between our hero and Kalypso.

Kalypso, who will also be joined by her sister Hespera, isn’t considered to be a proper Shazam villain in the comics. But both of their inclusion makes sense, as Greek mythology traditionally holds them as daughters of Atlas and Atlas himself is one of the names making up the acronym “SHAZAM” (as a brief refresher: S is for the wisdom of Solomon, H the strength of Hercules, A the stamina of Atlas, Z the power of Zeus, A the courage of Achilles, and M the speed of Mercury).

Oh and by the way, did we mention that Kalypso will be played by Lucy Liu while Helen Mirren will lend her talents to Hespera? Perhaps Shazam has absolutely nothing to hang his head about, because we wholeheartedly believe that he got off lucky in that set picture if that’s the aftermath of a Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren team-up.

Sandberg is once again behind the director’s chair for the sequel and is once again working from a script by Henry Gayden. The ongoing pandemic interfered with the production schedule, but things obviously seem to be humming right along. We’ll bring you more updates as they come in, and in the meantime we await the sequel’s release on June 2, 2023.