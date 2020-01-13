Showtime is presenting panels to the Television Critics Association and began its day with premiere date announcements and series renewals. New and returning series include Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Billions, Black Monday, The Chi and Vice. The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress got renewed. Shameless got renewed, but for one final season.

Showtime Presidents of Entertainment Jana Winograde and Gary Levine made the announcements. The only news about Halo was a still photo of Pablo Schreiber in full Master Chief armor. He’s sitting in pensive “Thinker” mode with his gun by his side, but that look was for the TCA room only.

Shameless will “go out with a bang”

Shameless has run for a decade on Showtime, portraying the struggles of the Gallagher family just trying to scrape by. Emmy Rossum left the show after achieving pay equity with costar William H. Macy. Now, the 11th season will be the Gallagher’s swan song.

“I’m happy to announce that we have picked up Shameless for its 11th and final season,” Levine said. “Airing this summer, it will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery.”

Showtime got into the revival/reboot game by bringing back its landmark LGBTQ series The L Word in December. Original characters Bette (Jennifer Beals), Alica (Leisha Hailey) and Shane (Katherine Moennig) met new young LGBTQ characters Sophie (Rosanny Zayas), Dani (Arienne Mandi), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) and Micah (Leo Sheng). And they’ll be back

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” Levine said. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two.”

Lily Wachowski co-writes with star Abby McEnany and co-creator Tim Mason. McEnany plays a version of herself in her romantic foibles. Season two will film entirely in Chicago.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” Winograde said. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in season two.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – April 26, 10 p.m.

Penny Dreadful ran for three seasons on Showtime. The Victorian horror show combined literary monsters from Dracula, Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Dorian Gray. Creator John Logan also created and wrote this spinoff, and produces with Sam Mendes. Here is Showtime’s official synopsis:

“A spiritual descendant of the original PENNY DREADFUL story set in Victorian-era London, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period. This new chapter is a bold new vision that will employ all new characters and storylines. Recurring guest stars include Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck.”

During his announcements, Levine said, “John Logan has taken the soul of one of our most beloved series, Penny Dreadful, and transplanted it to LA in the 1930s. The result is an even more chilling mashup of monstrous behavior by both human and supernatural beings.”

Billions Season 5 – May 3, 9PM

Julianna Margulies and Cory Stoll guest star on season 5 of Billions. The drama surrounding attorney Chuck Rhoads (Paul Giamatti) and hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) continues. Here is Showtime’s official synopsis:

“In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. This season, the struggle for power becomes a struggle for survival, and all characters must adapt or risk extinction. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.”

Black Monday Season 2 March 15 10 pm

Season one of Black Monday was set on Wall Street in the year leading up to the 1987 stock market crash. The crash occurred in the season finale, along with two deaths and a sting that sends Mo Monroe (Don Cheadle) on the run. Here is Showtime’s synopsis of season two:

“This season focuses on the aftermath: As we begin, Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) are the bosses now, quickly learning that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who’s on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer). Who will go down for the crash? Who will go down for the murders? Who will go down for fleecing Mo? All will be revealed in season two.”

Showtime also announced season two guest stars:

Season two guest stars include Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill (Suits) as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam. Recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings).

The Chi Season 3 – July 5, 10 pm

Lena Waithe’s coming of age drama in Chicago returns this summer. Showtime did not release a synopsis of the season, but they did release a large guest star list with descriptions of the new characters:

“Guest stars include two-time Grammy® nominee Luke James (Star, Little) as Victor “Trig” Taylor, Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) estranged older brother who wants to reunite his fractured family, but takes an unconventional approach. Alani “La La” Anthony (Power) will play Dominique “Dom” Morris, a savvy businesswoman with dreams of more lucrative opportunities. Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box) will play Zeke Remnick, the owner of Sonny’s (guest star Cedric Young) building who cares less about the community than the bottom line, and Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) as Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (guest star Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself.”

Levine added that Withe will guest star in an arc as a candidate for mayor of Chicago.

Vice – March 29 8pm

The docuseries Vice is coming to Showtime. Showtime did not reveal the subjects Vice will cover in 13 episodes, but highlighted some of their past work: