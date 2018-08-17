Jonathan Glazer‘s Sexy Beast is a wild, crazy, unconventional and highly entertaining crime pic. The film follows an ex-criminal who gets pulled into one more job by a volatile old associate. It was ultimately a story about old criminal pals being reunited for one last job. Now, a Sexy Beast prequel TV series will take us back to the early days of these respective crooks. But will it be able to capture the manic energy of the movie?

Deadline has the scoop on the Sexy Beast prequel series, and I have one question: why? I know I shouldn’t pre-judge something that doesn’t even exist yet, but I simply cannot imagine this show capturing the spirit of the movie. For one thing, Jonathan Glazer – who helmed the movie, as well as films like Birth and Under the Skin – isn’t involved with the show. So it will contain none of his signature style. For another, since this is a prequel, all the characters will be younger. Meaning, the film’s original cast – Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane – will all be replaced. One of Sexy Beast‘s biggest drawing factors was Kingsley, who turned in an intense, scary, darkly comedic performance as an unhinged criminal. Who is going to be able to replicate that performance?

But perhaps I’m being too harsh. Perhaps the Sexy Beast prequel will turn out okay. Deadline says Michael Caleo, whose credits include The Sopranos and Rescue Me, will be writing the show. In the movie, criminal Gal (Ray Winstone) has retired from a life of crime and moved to Spain with his wife DeeDee (Amanda Redman). His days consist of lazily lounging by a pool, and also having visions of a terrifying rabbit-human hybrid (don’t ask). Gal’s laid-back life is thrown for a loop when his old associate, the downright crazy Don Logan (Ben Kingsley), shows up and essentially bullies him into pulling off a heist for crime boss Teddy Bass (Ian McShane). There’s a lot more going on beyond that synopsis, but I won’t spoil it.

The prequel will “tell the story of up-and-coming criminal Gal Dove as he forms a partnership with Don Logan, starts working for criminal mastermind Teddy Bass and meets and falls in love with adult film star DeeDee — his future wife. Gal is a brilliant thief and Don is a vicious gangster, and the series will explore the pair’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990’s.”

That sounds fine! But still, I can’t help but shake the feeling that this will be a pale imitation of a truly unique movie. I’ll be happy to be proven incorrect, though.