In this edition of sequel bits:

xXx 4 finds its composer.

Space Jam 2 might start filming in the summer.

The Sky High sequel we never saw.

The new RoboCop is very connected to the first film.

Tony Todd said no to Candyman vs. Leprechaun.

Fast and Furious 9 starts shooting next month.

Kevin Smith wants Jamie Lee Curtis in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

There probably won’t be a Bridesmaids sequel, but Saoirse Ronan would like to be in one.

Could Bill and Ted 3 arrive this Christmas?

As an unapologetic fan of the gloriously dumb xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, I’m all in on xXx 4. There aren’t many details about the film available yet, but we do now know who will be composing the score: Yoshiki Hayashi, drummer and frontman of the band X Japan. “I’m excited to be part of the new xXx film and Spycies; composing the new theme songs and collaborating on the film scores,” the musician said. I can’t wait to hear whatever music he composes to play over scenes of Vin Diesel skateboarding down a skyscraper.

According to Discussing Film, Space Jam 2, which is still happening, might “begin filming on June 17th in California.” This timeframe presumably gives Bugs Bunny ample time to get back in shape (he’s really let himself go). The sequel to the ’90s hit will feature LeBron James interacting with the Looney Toons, and presumably playing some basketball. Terence Nance is directing, while Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is set to produce. No release date has been set yet.

Audiences mostly ignored Sky High, a 2005 superhero comedy that was like a live-action Incredibles. Despite low box office, the film does have its fans. And there was even a sequel idea at one point. Speaking with i09, director Mike Mitchell said that a sequel called Save University (aka Save U) was planned, but never happened. There was also a TV show idea. “Every actor signed a contract to make it into a TV show,” Mitchell said. “That was going to be Disney’s plan. But what happened was, when it came out, it was kind of an underdog that no one knew about. [Also] it came out against Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Tim Burton-Johnny Depp one, and then no one knew that March of the Penguins, a documentary, [would become] the hugest family film of all time.” Sorry, Sky High fans. Blame the penguin documentary for your loss.

Neill Blomkamp is still working on his RoboCop sequel/reboot, and according to producer Ed Neumeier, it’s going to be as connected to the first film as possible. In Neurmeier’s own words, the new RoboCop will be like the sequel original director Paul Verhoeven never made. Speaking with HN Entertainment, Neumeier said:

“Neill Blomkamp and his screenwriter Justin Rhodes have done a pass on the script we were writing on and they’re doing another one. It is a slightly different concept in some ways than we were originally doing, Neill wants to do. I don’t want to talk too much about it or somebody will call me and tell me to shut up, but we’re hopeful and I think Neill really really wants to make a good RoboCop movie. His idea is that it should be the proper Verhoeven [Paul Verhoeven] if Verhoeven had directed a movie right after RoboCop I think that’s what he is trying to achieve and I hope he does.”

I really don’t have much faith in Blomkamp at this point, but who knows? Maybe this will turn out well.

As far as modern-day horror crossovers go, we’ve only really had Freddy vs. Jason and Alien vs. Predator. But at one point, we could have had…Candyman vs. Leprechaun? According to Candyman himself, Tony Todd, the idea for such a film was offered to him. Todd wisely said no. “This was right around the time of Freddy vs Jason and [Candyman vs Leprechaun] did come across my desk. I saw it and I said, ‘I will never be involved in something like that.’ I respect the character,” the actor told Dread Central. I’m so glad this didn’t happen. First of all, it doesn’t even make sense. Freddy and Jason fighting works because they’re both iconic slashes. And Alien and Predators are both from outer space, so that works, too. But the Leprechaun and Candyman have nothing in common. Meanwhile, Todd was asked about his potential involvement in the Jordan Peele produced Candyman reboot/sequel. “No one has reached out to us yet, but I can’t imagine that I won’t be a part of it,” Todd said. Damn right. He better be in there somewhere.

According to the Instagram video above, Vin Diesel says that Fast and Furious 9 will begin shooting next month. February. And that’s it, really! We know that the film opens April 10, 2020, and that Justin Lin will return to direct. We also recently learned that Dwayne Johnson is not returning for this film, as he’s busy with his spin-off adventure Hobbs and Shaw. After Furious 9, Furious 10 will close out the main franchise, but don’t worry – there will always be spin-offs.

Dear @jamieleecurtis – You raised an excellent point on the @IMDb boat this summer! So this is me asking: Will you come play with us on #JayAndSilentBobReboot? It’s a really funny part and we can have you in and out in a day! Help us tell some cinematic true lies, Wanda! pic.twitter.com/WAysWpEZSj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 27, 2019

Kevin Smith is gearing up for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and he’d really like Jamie Lee Curtis to be in the movie. And who can blame him? Curtis’ recent work in Halloween was a nice reminder that she can still kick-ass when she’s not selling yogurt products. There’s no word on if Curtis will indeed appear in the film, and honestly, I think she deserves better than a new Jay and Silent Bob movie. But hey, work is work, and if she wants to take whatever role this is, I’m sure she’ll knock it out of the park.

Saoirse Ronan wants to be in Bridesmaids 2. The only problem is, there isn’t a Bridesmaids 2. Chris O’Dowd, who had a part in the hit Paul Feig comedy, recalled that he recently ran into Ronan, who told him she was dying to be in a sequel. “I saw Saoirse Ronan the other day, saying that she was desperate to be in a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel. So we could bring her in and she could be my niece who’s getting married, I suppose,” O’Dowd said. I don’t think we need a Bridesmaids sequel, but if someone made a Bridesmaids-esque comedy starring Saorise Ronan, I’d watch that immediately. Make it happen, Hollywood!

The long-rumored Bill and Ted 3 appears to be moving forward…slowly. Or maybe it’s moving much faster than we realized. Steven Soderbergh, who, believe it or not, is producing the film, recently told a crowd at Sundance that we might end up seeing the third film this Christmas. “That’d be a good Christmas present,” Soderbergh said. I don’t know how that would even be possible – as far as we know, the movie hasn’t even begun filming yet. But I suppose anything is possible. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are both game to return for the third entry, but whether or not we will see it this Christmas is unclear.