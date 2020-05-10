In this edition Sequel Bits:

Despite the box office success of Sonic the Hedgehog, quietly becoming the biggest video game movie ever domestically even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount hasn’t yet greenlit a sequel. But director Jeff Fowler is ready to return for a sequel, which the end of Sonic the Hedgehog left the door open for with a tease of the video game favorite character Tails.

“There’s so many more great characters to bring in and just more stories to tell,” Fowler told USA Today. “(But) nothing would bring me more happiness than getting another shot with these characters and to tell more stories. We’d love to do more with the Sonic cinematic universe.”

The Happy Death Day movies were unexpected critical hits, but the low box office performance of the genre-bending Happy Death Day 2U casts doubts on whether a third film could complete the trilogy that writer/director Christopher Landon has in mind. However, star Jessica Rothe is holding out hope that they could complete the trilogy with Happy Day Day 3 telling ComingSoon.net:

“I would love if we had the opportunity to complete the trilogy. I know that Chris has it all mapped out in his genius brain, but I also know that we only want to complete it if we get to do it right.”

But even if Happy Day Day 3 doesn’t happen anytime soon, Rothe suggests that the series could come back in “five or ten or twenty” years, “if we pull a Jamie Lee Curtis from Halloween and Tree comes back as a badass 50-year-old.” Tree has already proved that she deserves to be the next-gen scream queen, so maybe there’s a chance.

The future of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is looking to kick into gear, with SpectreVision’s Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah expressing interest in developing a new installment while Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan revealing his pitch for a new film. Observing all of this at a distance is original series star Robert Englund, who played the infamous serial killer Freddy Krueger for nearly two decades. Eunglund has heard his share of pitches and script outlines for potential films, and shared with ComingSoon.net where he thinks the future of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise will go under the stewardship of the Wes Craven estate and Craven’s children Jessica and Jonathan.

” I’ve heard over the years of a couple of really great scripts, along with just the idea of rebooting with new special effects and a new cast, and that’s fine, but the other thing is that I’ve heard of a couple of other scripts over the years that really sound interesting,” Eunglund said, describing several intriguing pitches to ComingSoon including a courtroom prequel with “Freddy killing the first kids,” a period film about “a college girl who came back to find out the truth of what happened to her sister” from the first Nightmare, and a “failed reboot” of the first Nightmare film done in an “animated and graphic novel style.”

But Eunglund trusts the future of the franchise in Jessica and Jonathan Craven’s hands, praising their “business savvy” and saying the possibilities are endless since the franchise has “such a rich, rich mythology.”

A decade after Scott Pilgrim vs. the World hit theaters, ComicBook.com asked Michael Cera if he’d be interested in returning to the property directed by Edgar Wright. And surprisingly, Cera revealed that he would be willing to return to the hyper-stylized world just to give the cast “some excuse to get together.”

“Bill Pope, who’s the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon. It really felt like an extended family. It’s 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together. “

However, director Edgar Wright has not yet helmed a sequel to one of his films, even with the critical and cult successes of his movies. While fellow co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead recently had some suggestions for a sequel, it’s not likely we’ll get a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 2 with the same cast — especially one that has gained as much fame as Scott Pilgrim‘s has.

In an interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Evil Dead reboot director Fede Alvarez revealed that he planned a sequel to his 2013 horror film with Jane Levy‘s Mia Allen, which would bring back Bruce Campell‘s Ash to the series. But when the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV show happened, those plans fell apart.

“We started writing a sequel [right away] – thinking about what the sequel is going to be. We all agreed it was going to happen. Rodo [Sayagues] and I started thinking about it. We had the full story and then basically, it was strange…the whole intention was to do that, to team [Ash and Mia] up. That was always the goal, but I think Sam had different goals. Sam wanted to have Bruce back for the TV show that came out a few years after that. It was complex to make the movie at the time and whatever mythology we were going to create with them, and it would have been complicated for the show because Sam had his own ideas of what would happen to Ash, and he wanted to tell that story. So that’s why…it [ended up] not happening.”

WWE star Liv Morgan took to Twitter to request a sequel to Ready to Rumble, the 2000 David Arquette comedy vehicle that also featured a ton of WCW wrestlers. And Morgan wants to star in a possible sequel, tweeting, “Can someone make Ready to Rumble part 2, and can I be in it please ?”

Arquette was quick to respond, offering to reprise his role in the film and act as the dad to Morgan’s character.

“Well you work with the company that should own half the rights – and I think that would be awesome,” Arquette replied. “I could be your dad.”