In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Will audiences ever see Happiest Season 2 ?

? One of the stars of the original film offers an update on Edge of Tomorrow 2

Halloween Kills gets an official rating

gets an official rating And more!

Audiences flipped for Hulu’s holiday-set romantic comedy Happiest Season when it was released a few weeks ago, and now co-writer/director Clea DuVall is interested in heading back to that world for a follow-up movie. “I would love to do a sequel,” she told Collider. “I mean, I have a couple of ideas. We all had such a great time making the movie that we were talking about it then. But it was also just like, who knew if anybody would care about the movie or not? So I definitely am more than open to it.”

We’re big fans of Doug Liman‘s time-loop sci-fi action classic Edge of Tomorrow around these parts, and we’ve been patiently waiting on a sequel for years. It sounds like we’ll have to wait a bit longer, but according to star Emily Blunt, the script is “really promising and really, really cool.” Unfortunately, since it’s reliant on her and Tom Cruise and Liman and maybe even Christopher McQuarrie to be available, finding a window to make it seems nearly insurmountable. “I just don’t know when everything’s going to sort of align, you know what I mean?” Blunt told THR. “Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that’s a great idea. A great idea.”

Halloween Kills, the upcoming sequel which director David Gordon Green promises will feature “twice the thrills and ten times the kills” of 2018’s Halloween, has just received an official R rating from the MPA. It earned that rating for “Strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use,” so prepare for a higher body count and some pretty gnarly stuff when that film drops on October 15, 2021.

And finally, Bloody-Disgusting reports that The Collected, the third film in the Collector franchise, will resume production in January or February of 2021 after shutting down earlier this year during the pandemic. Director Marcus Dunstan is back behind the camera again, and star Josh Stewart is on board once more.