In this edition of Sequel Bits:

How about a grab-bag of Jurassic World 3 stuff?

Check out the IMAX poster for A Quiet Place Part II.

Like most of us, Emily Blunt is hopeful for that Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

Vin Diesel says The Last Witch Hunter 2 is in the works, but we have our doubts.

Rhys Darby has an update on We’re Wolves, the What We Do in the Shadows spin-off.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now filming, and Chris Pratt marked the occasion with an Instagram post featuring the film’s slate. I’ve seen a few people say this is Pratt “explaining” what the film’s title means – but really, it’s just him using the definition for dominion from the dictionary. Still, there you have it! But wait, there’s more Jurassic goodness.

The film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, also posted this pic of the film’s crew. They all look very bundled-up. Keep warm, you guys! Oh, what’s that you say, crew? There’s one more Jurassic World related item?

Here’s…whatever this is. It looks like a very large tranquilizer dart smashed into a windshield. This heavily implies that dinosaurs are going to be driving cars in this movie. Okay, I’m sure that won’t happen. But I can dream. Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.

Above you’ll see the IMAX poster for A Quiet Place Part II. It’s not much to write home about, but it does feature stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe running. What are they running from? Monsters, probably. Or perhaps they’re running from their obligations. We’ve all been there, right? A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20.

Will we ever see a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow (aka Live. Die. Repeat.?). There has been talk of the follow-up to the Tom Cruise/Emily Blunt film for years now, but so far, there’s not much to show for it. But Emily Blunt remains hopeful. “I think there’s an idea, that [director Doug Liman] says is great,” Blunt told IndieWire. “And he says this guy came in and cracked the case. How the stars will all align for us to be able to do it. I don’t know. I hope they do.” The guy who “came in and cracked the case” is Matthew Robinson, who is currently tasked with writing the latest script. The original film was a lot of fun, so here’s hoping the stars align to make this happen.

The Last Witch Hunter, the 2015 fantasy action film starring Vin Diesel and Elijah Wood, didn’t exactly set the box office on fire (it grossed about $146.9 million on a $90 million budget). And critics sure as heck didn’t love it. In fact, I think it’s safe to say most people completely forgot about this movie. But according to Vin Diesel, there’s going to be a sequel. Speaking with Collider, Diesel said: “Lionsgate is coming and saying, ‘We’re putting a writer on for the next one.’ That’s kinda cool! … And this is just recent, by the way. But it’s funny that you mentioned Last Witch Hunter because I’m in a meeting with Lionsgate and they’re actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter.” I…have serious doubts about this. But let’s all take Vin Diesel’s word for it. For now.

What We Do in the Shadows, the hilarious vampire mockumenatary from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, recently became a TV series. But it was also supposed to spawn not one but two sequels. One would be a sequel to the film itself, the other would be a spin-off that focused on werewolf characters, titled We’re Wolves. Speaking with Coming Soon, Rhys Darby, who played one of the werewolves in the original film, offered an update of sorts. “I text Taika like once or twice a year asking, ‘What’s happening with We’re Wolves? When are we doing it?’ Unfortunately they’re both just super busy, so there’s been no real movement on the movie.” So there you have it: Nothing is happening. Which is a bit of a bummer.