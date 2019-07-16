In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Sam Raimi says he’s constantly thinking about his unmade Spider-Man 4.

In honor of Stranger Things 3, let’s reminisce about New Coke.

The Enchanted sequel might finally be happening.

The Mask creator has an idea for a reboot with a female lead.

Hey, are you in the mood for a White Chicks sequel?

Before the current MCU-related Spider-Man series, and before the rebooted franchise with Andrew Garfield, Sam Raimi made three Spidey films. The first two of Raimi’s films were widely celebrated. Spider-Man 3, however, rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Still, the movie made money, and there was talk of Raimi making a 4th entry – but it never happened. And according to the direct himself, he’s constantly thinking about the Spider-Man sequel he never got to make. “I think about it all the time,” Raimi said to Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out! So when you have an unborn one, you can’t help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past.”

Remember New Coke? Stranger Things does. The latest season of the Netflix hit goes all-in on the weird New Coke craze from the 1980s, with the carbonated sugar water getting several shout-outs. Variety talked with Coca-Cola chairman-CEO James Quincey about the New Coke references in Stranger Things 3, and Quincey states that while New Coke was perceived as a “failure” in 1985, no one at Coca-Cola is too embarrassed about it these days: “Ultimately, the vast majority of (employees) weren’t around in those days. They see it more in a whimsical way rather than bringing back bad memories.” Head over to Variety to read more from Quincey about the product placement.

The long in development Enchanted sequel may finally be moving forward. We should get an update soon! pic.twitter.com/iNcoA5IGD5 — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) July 8, 2019

Is the Enchanted sequel finally happening? It is according to Skyler Shuler, editor of TheDisInsider. The image above is fan-made, so don’t get too excited. But rumblings of an Enchanted sequel have been around for a while. And last year, Adam Shankman, who is set to direct the film, said the script was “almost finished.” Chalk this one up to a rumor for now, until we learn more. There’s always a chance Disney is going to roll out a sequel for their upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Remember The Mask? The 1994 film starred Jim Carrey as a loser who finds a magic mask that turns him into a human cartoon character. It was big and loud, and the perfect showcase for Carrey’s rubberfaced antics. Son of the Mask, a Mask sequel of sorts, opened in 2005, and was immediately banished into the underworld. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before someone gets the bright idea to reboot The Mask, and should that happen, Mike Richardson, co-creator of The Mask from Dark Horse Comics, has an idea of how to do it. “I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role],” Richardson said in an interview with Forbes. “I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see…” That’s right – Richardson thinks a woman should take over the role, but he won’t tell us who. I have zero objections to this, and I feel like in a sane world, no one else would either. But this isn’t a sane world. And should they remake The Mask with a female lead, the internet will go crazy and complain, because this is the nightmare we’re all trapped in.

Terry Crews, the muscular force of nature that everyone loves, decided to tell everyone that a White Chicks sequel is happening. And now I have to write about it. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. To be fair, I’m pretty sure Crews is mostly joking in the clip above, when he says, “I actually got with Shawn Wayans and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going.’ I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do White Chicks 2, y’all! Please, please.” But maybe he’s not. Maybe there really will be a White Chicks 2. Nothing really surprises me anymore.