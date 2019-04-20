Saturday Night Live is about the wrap up season 44 with a trio of exciting hosts lined up. We already know Adam Sandler is making a surprising comeback to his old stomping grounds to host the sketch show for the first time ever. But after that, the last two episodes will bring around a first-time host with a buzzworthy coming out this summer and a fan favorite host who is one of the stars of what could be the biggest movie of the year.

Saturday Night Live May 2019 Hosts

NBC announced the remaining Saturday Night Live May 2019 hosts who will finish out the season. And the announcement included the reveal of Emma Thompson hosting for the first time, and Paul Rudd making a return for his fourth time hosting.

Emma Thompson has gone back and forth between comedy and drama her entire career, ranging from the Harry Potter franchise to Love Actually, not to mention plenty of period drama like Sense and Sensibility, Howards End, Much Ado Nothing, and more.

May is the best time for Emma Thompson to be stopping by Saturday Night Live since she needs to promote her upcoming movie Late Night. She stars as Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. But when she’s accused of being a “woman who hates women,” she picks up the inexperienced by promising Molly (Mindy Kaling) as the one woman in Katherine’s all-male writers’ room. I caught the movie at Sundance and loved it.

Joining Thompson in Studio 8 H will be The Jonas Brothers as musical guest, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they got in on some of the fun with the sketches too.

Finally, ending the 44th season, Paul Rudd will undoubtedly make for a fun finale. Rudd will be coming off the debut of Avengers: Endgame in theaters, and he also has a Netflix original series called Living with Yourself coming sometime soon as well. He’ll be joined by DJ Khaled, who will undoubtedly shout his name upon arrival.

Whenever Rudd has hosted Saturday Night Live, it’s been a laugh riot. Let’s not forget this gem from five years ago.

We’ll have reviews of all three remaining episodes of Saturday Night Live, and we’re very excited to see what the writers and cast come up with for this trio of hosts.