Santa Clarita Diet, the Netflix comedy where Drew Barrymore can’t stop chowing down on human flesh, is coming back for an all-new darkly comedic season. The series will return to the streaming service in March, and an official Santa Clarita Diet season 3 premiere date has just been released, along with a quick, cute teaser.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 3

Ready for more hilarious bloodshed? This is a clever little date announcement that strings together quick snippets from episodes to compose some twisted marriage vows. Santa Clarita Diet season 3 drops on Netflix March 29, 2019. I’ll confess I have yet to watch this show, but people seem to love it. And it must have quite an audience for Netflix to keep renewing it! If you’re a fan of this series, this will no doubt be good news to you.