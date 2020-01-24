Though Lucasfilm will take a break from Star Wars films for the next few years, that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting plenty more Star Wars content in other mediums. The galaxy far, far away is thriving on TV, streaming, and comic books, not to mention the lucrative video game industry. And it’s in video games that Star Wars fans may want to look next for the latest rumor. A new rumor suggests that the beloved RPG video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic may be getting a long-discussed remake.

A new rumor (via Cinelinx) suggests that a Knights of the Old Republic game remake could still be on the table, after discussions of bringing back the beloved 2003 video game had been seemingly fizzled out five years ago. A Knights of the Old Republic remake is “back in development,” Cinelinx reports, citing multiple sources that say the game could be either a remake, a “reimagining,” or a “sequel.”

“It would be a Knights of the Old Republic project that would integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon,” Cinelinx reports.

Knights of the Old Republic is set 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire is even formed by Emperor Palpatine during the events of Episode III, during the beginnings of a great battle between a Sith armada and the Jedi Knights of the Republic. It spawned follow-ups that dealt with the fallout of the war and the near-extinction of the Jedi Masters. However, the Old Republic series was essentially wiped from canon when the Star Wars Expanded Universe was discarded in 2014, shortly after Disney acquired Lucasfilm.

The Star Wars films and TV shows since have incorporated elements of the EU, but Knights of the Old Republic remains a wildly popular franchise that fans frequently allude to when demanding new shows or movies set in the Star Wars universe. It’s certainly possible that EA Games is eyeing a Knights of the Old Republic game remake again, especially following the success of recent titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the reboot of Star Wars: Battlefront.