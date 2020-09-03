Even though Rob Zombie‘s remake of John Carpenter’s Halloween arrived with a bit of a thud in 2007, the slasher had at least one redeeming quality that made the movie a suspenseful reimagining of the horror classic. Tyler Bates delivered a haunting score that put a modern spin on the classic theme created by Carpenter himself. The composer brought in experimental instrumentation to make it sound a little more aggressively menacing, and the primary theme sounds as if it’s coming from a slightly out of tune piano or a broken music box.

Now you can bring home Rob Zombie’s Halloween scores, from both the first movie and the sequel, in the form of a pair of new vinyl soundtracks from Waxwork Records. Not only do the vinyl soundtracks feature cues from the scores, but also dialogue from the movies, and classic rock songs from the movie’s soundtrack. Get the details on Rob Zombie’s Halloween vinyl soundtracks and find out where you can get them below.

Rob Zombie’s Halloween Vinyl Soundtrack

Available for the first time on vinyl, the Halloween soundtrack is a double LP with score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and songs by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more.

Pressed on 180 gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter, the soundtrack comes with exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 20-page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie’s personal collection, a 12”x12” art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves with set photography, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

The Halloween vinyl soundtrack will cost $45 at Waxwork Records and is expected to ship on October 29, 2020.

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II Vinyl Soundtrack

Also available for the first time on vinyl, Waxwork Records has the soundtrack for Halloween II. This one is just a single LP featuring score cues by Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and songs by The Moody Blues, Motörhead, Void, Scream, Foghat, Captain Clegg and the Nightcreatures, and more.

Pressed on 180 gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta swirled colored vinyl, the soundtrack also includes exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 20-page booklet featuring unreleased set photography from Zombie’s personal archive, a 12”x12” art print, a printed inner LP sleeve, heavyweight tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new art by Robert Sammelin.

The Halloween II vinyl soundtrack will cost $35 at Waxword Records and is expected to ship on October 29, 2020.