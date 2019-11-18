Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a little over a month away, and if you’re somehow not hyped for the final entry in the Skywalker Saga, maybe this new image will do the trick. It features Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron looking either shocked, thrilled, or both shocked and thrilled to be piloting the Millennium Falcon for the very first time. See it in full below.

EW is the source for this new Rise of Skywalker image, which is colorful, amusing, and appropriately titled.

Poe hasn’t had a chance to fly the Falcon in the previous two films, but it looks like third time’s the charm. I have only one question: where’s Chewie’s porg buddy? I’m definitely going to need some more porgs up in this joint.

As we get closer and closer to the release of The Rise of Skywalker, I imagine more new images will start to pop up – all while maintaining a wall of secrecy, as is the case for these films. With a cast that includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters December 20, 2019.