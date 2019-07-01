Over the weekend, we went to Disney California Adventure theme park to experience the new Inside Out ride at Pixar Pier, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind. And we also venture over to Disneyland to check out the new Haunted Mansion art show, Happy Haunts Materialize – The Art of Haunted Mansion at Disney Gallery. We also see where Forky from Toy Story 4 is hanging out inside of DCA and put an end to the mystery of the Disney character silhouette in the parking garage mural. What’s new at Disneyland resort? Watch our video after the jump.

Riding Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind in inspired by the Pixar film Inside Out It is a family-friendly attraction that “invites you to step into the workplace of Riley’s Emotions—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger. Your adventure begins when you hop aboard one of 8 Memory Movers, each uniquely colored to evoke one of Riley’s Emotions or another exuberant character from her imagination.

“You’ll find yourself surrounded by vibrant shelves packed with glowing recollections as the Memory Movers ascend in unison, fly in a circle and inspire you to create your own happy memory of this experience.”

It’s basically a revamped version of Flik’s Flyers from the recently closed A Bug’s Land. Peter had never experienced that so this was his first time. Find out what Kitra and Peter thought! We take a look at the themeing to the attraction and learn about the new Inside Out meet and greet location that will be happening here.

We also check out the Sporky photo opportunity near Lamplight Lounge, allowing park guests to get a selfie with the newest character from Toy Story 4.

They also headed over to Disneyland to check out the new art show, Happy Haunts Materialize – The Art of Haunted Mansion at Disney Gallery. We also check in to take a look at some of the limited time Disneyland merchandise, and park-exclusive Funko pops being offered in the park.

And at the very end of the video, we investigate that Disneyland parking garage silhouette that we talked about in our Galaxy’s Edge empty video. It looks like Disney has fixed the problem.