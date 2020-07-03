Relic was one of the best-reviewed films at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and now a wider audience will have a chance to experience what the hype is all about. This indie horror flick from writer-director Natalie Erika James is a slow burn loaded with atmosphere, and it’s bound to find new fans of the genre. Ahead of the upcoming release, watch a moody Relic clip below.

Relic Clip

I missed Relic at Sundance, but I’ve since caught up with the film. And while I don’t seem to love it as many of my peers – pretty much everyone I know who saw it had nothing but great things to say – I definitely think it’s one of the year’s most interesting horror movies. Relic is both devoted to giving you the creeps and also reaching you on a deeper emotional level.

In Relic, “When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together.”

This clip is a good indication of the tone of the film – a slow burn with an uneasy feeling you can’t quite pin down. I know slow-burn horror isn’t for everyone – some people prefer constant jump-scares, and that’s fine – but if it’s your cup of tea, I think you’re going to dig this. Relic is set to open in theaters (I’m guessing drive-ins, since there won’t be many theaters open) and On Demand/digital rental on July 10.