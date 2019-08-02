Reggie Watts is known best as the bandleader on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and before that he brought his musical and comedic talents to Comedy Bang Bang for four seasons. But what you may not know is that those are merely side gigs for the eclectic talent, and his day job is something much more prestigious.

Reggie Watts has been a cast member on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful since the show began. You might be wondering how you’ve never seen him on the show after all these years (other than the fact that you’ve probably never watched it), and there’s a very good reason for that as you will see in the behind the scenes documentary short below.

Reggie Watts in The Bold and the Beautiful

You see, Reggie Watts has been in every episode of The Bold and the Beautiful since it first started airing in 1987. The only problem is that he’s never made it into the final cut of an episode. It’s the tragic reality of working in a cutthroat business of Hollywood, but it’s probably for the best so James Corden doesn’t find out that he actually has another job.

But guess what? Reggie Watts is no longer a face on the cutting room floor of the editing room of The Bold and the Beautiful. No, it’s not just because the show doesn’t shoot on film so nothing really ends up on the cutting room floor. It’s because a full episode of The Bold and the Beautiful has finally put him into the series. Even more surprising is that he’s in pretty much every single scene of this episode. Seriously, you can watch the actual full episode below, and Reggie Watts is all over it.

Making Reggie Watts’ real debut on The Bold and the Beautiful is even more impressive because when you look at the episode’s credits, you’ll see that he had a hand in every part of making this episode, from executive producing to line producing and more. It’s truly a magical Hollywood story.