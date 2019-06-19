The Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Roadshow and Luck Productions are teaming up for a screening of Willie Nelson’s 1986 western drama Red Headed Stranger. The screening will take place on Saturday, July 6 on the original film set in Luck, Texas aka “Willieville”. The Austin Genre Film Archive remastered the movie digitally for the first time after the original print was lost two decades ago. Following the starlit screening will be an in-person Q&A with the movie’s stars, Willie Nelson himself, and special guests from the film.

Written and directed by Texas film legend Bill Wittliff (Lonesome Dove), Red Headed Stranger follows the musical storyline of Willie Nelson’s 1975 album of the same name. Nelson stars as a preacher seeking revenge on a man who ran off with his wife played by Morgan Fairchild. A story of revenge and redemption, Red Headed Stranger is a beloved western in true Texas fashion.

Hold your horses, there’s even more. Guests will be treated to an intimate, 50-person dinner prepared by award-winning chef Jesse Griffiths of Austin’s celebrated Dai Due restaurant and hosted by Austin Food & Wine Alliance. The first Luck Cinema event also provides the unique opportunity to experience Willie Nelson’s “Luck, TX” property firsthand. Fans will be able to view exclusive movie memorabilia provided by the Wittliff Collections, founded by the late Bill Wittliff and his wife, Sally. The Texas Film Commission will be onsite discussing the film itself and its significant impact within the film industry for the state of Texas.

General admission for the Red Headed Stranger screening are available for $100. All-inclusive tickets including access to both the Austin Food & Wine dinner and screening are available for $350. Both ticket options are available for purchase on Thursday, June 20.