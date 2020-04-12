If you thought we were done with red, hot Quibi content – think again! The nascent streaming service, which specializes in short-form content, just released a whole slew of new trailers. Because even though the service just launched with a ton of new shows, there are still more to come. New titles include Fight Like a Girl, Elba vs Block, Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand, and Agua Donkeys. And I promise you, these are all real shows.

Fight Like a Girl

You want more Quibi? You got it. Here’s Fight Like a Girl, a wrestling-themed reality show where “Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.” The series will feature appearances by Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Natalya. And since I don’t watch wrestling, I have no idea who any of those people are. Fight Like a Girl arrives on Quibi April 13.

Elba vs Block

Idris Elba is one of the celebrities who tested positive for the coronavirus – but he seems to be doing okay, which is good. And he also has a new Quibi show – Elba vs Block. Another unscripted series, this finds Elba and “one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action-packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.” This, too, arrives on April 13.

Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand

Who is Tony Greenhand? He’s a “world-renowned cannabis artist,” which I guess is something you can be! In Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand, “Tony Greenhand and his smokable creations have attracted an A-list clientele, propelling him as one of the most notable figures in the growing marijuana industry. In each episode, Tony connects with a different celebrity weed enthusiast to make their wildest joint dreams come true.” People showing up on the show include Hannibal Buress, Blake Anderson, Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne, Nikki Glaser, and Ron Funches. Premiere date? You guessed it – April 13.

Agua Donkeys

Finally, here’s…Agua Donkeys. This is one of Quibi’s “Movies In Chapters,” meaning it’s one story broken up into a bunch of mini-episodes. Here, “It’s always summer for the Agua Donkeys as they chase the perfect tan, the perfect vibe and the perfect mix of bromine and chlorine to service some of the “sickest” backyard pools in their Utah hometown.” The show was created, written by and stars MP Cunningham & Jeremy Jackson. Once again, this arrives April 13.