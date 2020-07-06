If you’ve been enjoying season four of Queer Eye on Netflix, then you’ll love seeing the Fab Five help out one of Philadelphia’s newest icons.

Gritty is the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, and he has quickly become a favorite, not just for Flyers fans, but for people who love seeing orange maniacs with eyes that hypnotize you with the fires of hell. Nominated by fell mascot the Philly Phanatic, Gritty gets a make-better from Queer Eye, but honestly, he really doesn’t need it.

Queer Eye Meets Gritty

Immediately, Jonathan Van Ness knows a good thing when he sees it, so he doesn’t even want to touch Gritty’s big bushy eyebrows. Not only do they look good, but if you try to trim them, your entire body immediately goes up in flames. Good call, Jonathan.

Next up, Tan France wanted to try out some different color variations on Gritty. Granted, he’s a big orange monster, so there’s not a lot that can distract from that. Plus, when you look that good in orange, why would you want to? Having said that, Gritty did pull off both a purple and camouflage jersey rather spectacularly.

Bobby Berk had even more of a challenge, because Gritty calls the Philadelphia Phillys’ locker room his home. But he was able to glam up Gritty’s own locker space with with some orange fur and some well-placed lights. Wow!

One of the tasks that I honestly have a moral problem with is the fact that Antoni Porowski took it upon himself to try to stop Gritty from eating endless amounts of Philly cheesesteaks. Antoni, just because you wrote a cook book doesn’t mean you can stop nature.

Finally, what can Karamo Brown possibly do for Gritty? He’s already as confident as can be, and he inspires millions around the world himself. Even if Gritty had problems, you’re not going to penetrate that tough orange exterior. There’s just too fur. Thankfully, Karamo brought in the perfect person to be his accountability buddy to help whenever there are rough times, especially after the Flyers lose a game: The Philly Phanatic.

In a year full of absolute hell and endless nightmares, I gotta say, this helps a little.