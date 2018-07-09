Two new looks at The Predator are here to give us a glimpse of the new and improved alien trophy hunter. Shane Black‘s upcoming film attempts to breathe new life into the stagnant action franchise, but early buzz has been a bit muted. Perhaps these new Predator images will change that.

I would love for Shane Black’s The Predator to be a smash success. I love Black’s work, I’m impressed with the cast he’s assembled – Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane – and there’s a lot of potential for a new Predator film. But the marketing for the sequel has been a bit…underwhelming. The first trailer left a lot to be desired, and while the second was better, it still felt like it was missing something. A part of this is likely due to a deliberate obtuseness – Black and company don’t want to give too much away, and are keeping the trailers secretive.

Empire has two new Predator photos that continue to keep the film shrouded in secrecy, while also giving us new looks at the Predator itself.

In this image, we see a Predator with some new, sleek armor. “The challenge became to make it frightening,” Black told Empire. “’Cause upon that hinged everything — whether you bought our heroes going up against him and felt a real threat for them. We had to invent a scenario in which the Predators were mysterious and scary again.”

This looks pretty cool, although the mask looks a bit weird to me for some reason. Perhaps it’s the snout.

The second image shows a Predator hurling some unlucky fool across a room. R.I.P, that guy.

The Predator underwent some reshoots recently to add even more references to past Predator films. Whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you to decide. I’m happy for some franchise call-backs, but I wouldn’t exactly be bent out of shape if The Predator decided to not mention the Alien vs. Predator films.

The Predator opens on September 14, 2018.