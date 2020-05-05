Parks and Recreation is fresh off cheering everyone up with their coronavirus relief reunion special (which you can watch online for free right now). Not only was it an uplifting return of the comedy series that has been off the air for years, but it resulted in Subaru and State Farm each giving $150,000 in donations to COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as another $500,000 from the cast of the series.

In honor of the recent charming and charitable Parks and Recreation special, a storyboard artist at Bob’s Burgers imagined what all of the main characters from the NBC comedy series would look like in the animated world of the FOX comedy series created by Loren Bouchard. Check out the Parks and Recreation cast as Bob’s Burgers characters below.

Parks and Recreation Cast as Bob’s Burgers Characters

Storyboard artist Simon Chong is responsible for giving the Parks and Recreation cast this wonderful makeover. In a still image of the animated versions of the show’s main characters, Chong has captured their essence perfectly with their facial expression and body language.

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as that optimistic smile on her face while her husband Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) has that somewhat sheepish grin on his face as he holds his stop-motion animated character from Requiem for a Tuesday. Ron Swanson is stoic as usual while Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) is just happy to be there, her husband Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) pointing and having the most enthusiastic expression on his face.

On the far left, we have Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) and April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) dressed as their alter egos Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole. While the right side sees a little “treat yo self” action happening with Donna Meagle (Retta), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz). Oh, and Jerry/Garry (Jim O’Heir) is there smiling like a goof.

This makes me wish that the characters of Parks and Recreation could pop up in different animated shows like this, just for fun. But we’re just glad we got that animated special to help pass the time while we’re still stuck at home.