In this cold, bleak world, there’s only one thing that seemingly brings everyone together: the Paddington franchise. The good-hearted series has introduced the marmalade-loving bear to a whole new generation, while offering a bold suggestion: be nice to others. Crazy, I know! While we wait for Paddington 3, here’s some good news: there’s a Paddington animated series on the way, and Paddington himself – aka Ben Whishaw – will be reprising his role as the voice of the very polite bear.

According to Variety, StudioCanal is joining forces with Nickelodeon to develop the Paddington animated series, set to air in 2020. Per Empire, each episode “will see Paddington write a letter to Aunt Lucy, informing her of his latest adventure in Windsor Gardens.”

Well, that sounds delightful, doesn’t it?

“It is a joy to bring this uniquely life-enhancing bear to a whole new audience of younger children,” said Heyman. “We are thrilled that the inimitably brilliant Ben Whishaw will continue to voice Paddington.”

“We can’t wait to welcome Paddington, one of the world’s most beloved characters, to our global Nickelodeon family with a series that will take him on fun and exciting new adventures, while staying true to his original heartfelt charm and spirit,” said Nickelodeon’s Layla Lewis.

Based on the children’s books by Michael Bond, the Paddington film series finds Paddington, a talking bear from Darkest Peru, who moves in with the Brown Family in London. After evading an evil taxidermist (Nicole Kidman) in the first film, Paddington had to deal with being framed for a crime he didn’t commit by a nefarious actor (Hugh Grant). Both films were wonderful (although I think Paddington 2 is superior). The first two Paddington films were helmed by Paul King, but sadly, King isn’t returning to direct Paddington 3, as he’ll be busy making a new Willy Wonka movie. King will still be involved with the third film in a creative capacity, but I really wish he would return to direct as well.

It’s interesting that Whishaw has become so synonymous with the character of Paddington, because he wasn’t the first choice for the role. Colin Firth was originally cast to provide Paddington’s voice in the first film, but dropped out during post-production. Firth is a wonderful actor, but Whishaw’s soft, lilting voice makes the character come alive.

I’m sure this animated series will be geared more towards younger children (the films are geared toward young audiences as well, but there’s an adult flare that makes them unique), but I’ll probably still end up watching at least one episode. It’s hard to resist Paddington and his incredibly polite ways. If only the rest of the world could learn to be more like this fictional talking bear. We’d all be a lot better off.