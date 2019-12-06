Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, one of the best movies of the year, is now on digital, and coming to Blu-ray very soon. The home media release takes you behind-the-scenes of Quentin Tarantino‘s latest and has Tarantino himself talking about how personal the film is. He grew up in Los Angeles during the era the film was set, and drew on his own childhood memories when it came time to recreate that world. In an exclusive Once Upon a Time in Hollywood clip below, Tarantino, Margot Robbie, and more talk about how personal the making of the movie was.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Clip

“It’s a bit like his Roma,” we’re told in this clip as a way of driving home how personal Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Just as Alfonso Cuarón drew on his childhood for Roma, so, too, did Tarantino for Hollywood. “I remember the city, what it was like, when I was six and seven,” he says here. “A town as big as Hollywood, as iconic as Hollywood. [I had the oppertunity] to recreate it…and turn it into what it was.”

Tarantino also talks about the role that AM Radio played in LA at the time. “LA was a radio town,” Tarantino says. “And an industry town. And a music industry town…and the radio…defined the era.”

This clip is an excerpt from one of the behind-the-scenes featurettes included on the home release. Here’s the full list of special features.

Over Twenty Minutes of Additional Scenes

Five exclusive behind the scenes pieces including: Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood Bob Richardson – For the Love of Film Shop Talk – The Cars of 1969 Restoring Hollywood – The Production Design of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood The Fashion of 1969



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now on digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD December 10. Also arriving December 10 is a limited 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition of the film.