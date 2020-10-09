It’s the second day of New York Comic-Con, and Grey Matter Art has a new line-up of collectible art inspired by some of your favorite comic book movies and video games after selling out almost all of their Day 1 exclusives.

The second wave of Grey Matter Art 2020 NYCC exclusive posters includes a series of posters from Neil Davies inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, and they all combine to form a triptych image. There’s also a new foil version of Florey‘s trippy poster for Doctor Strange, and two new posters by Doaly inspired by both the Peter Parker and Miles Morales versions of Spider-Man from their respective PlayStation games.

Check out all of these pieces below, and find out when you can get your hands on them.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Batman Begins by Neil Davies

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 125

Printed by Vahalla

$50

The Dark Knight by Neil Davies

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 125

Printed by Vahalla

$50

The Dark Knight Rises by Neil Davies

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 125

Printed by Vahalla

$50

The Dark Knight Trilogy Matching Number Set by Neil Davies

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 125

Printed by Vahalla

$140

While I’m not sure that the posters work as well by themselves as they do when they’re all together, Neil Davies has created some outstanding illustrations of all the main characters from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. Even though I’m not a big fan of the compositions individually, and the title designs are particularly frustrating, they do look fantastic altogether, so it’s probably best to get all three.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange Foil Edition by Florey

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 150

Printed by Vahalla

$50

No, you’re not having deja vu, because this poster by Florey was previously available from Grey Matter Art. But it’s never been done like this on foil paper. The shimmer of the foil adds another layer of psychedelic style to the already surreal imagery of Doctor Strange encountering Dormammu, and it makes the colors pop even more than they did before.

PlayStation’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man PS4 Game by Doaly

18″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 100

Printed by The Half & Half

$45

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Game by Doaly

18″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 100

Printed by The Half & Half

$45

Finally, we’ve got two posters by Doaly inspired by the Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game and the upcoming follow-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Daily Bugle frame for Miles Morales is the winner here, but I love the use of the different Spider-Man suits fro the first game in the other design.

All of the NYCC 2020 Day 2 exclusives go on sale today at Grey Matter Art at October 9 at 1:00 P.M. ET.