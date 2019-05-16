Joe Hill‘s horror novel NOS4A2 comes to life in the form of an upcoming AMC series. In a new featurette, Hill talks about what it was like to see the world of his book brought to life for the series. “When a writer talks about having their story adapted, they all say the cliche things,” Hill says. “But it’s all true. It’s just incredibly thrilling to see all this stuff you lived with in your imagination suddenly set before you.” Watch the NOS4A2 featurette below.

NOS4A2 Featurette

Joe Hill (who has a voice that sounds very similar to Ron Howards, believe it or not) sits down in the video above to break down just what NOS4A2 is about. As Hill tells it, the show introduces this world where certain people have secret occult powers. Hill describes as a “twisted vampire story” set on America’s backroads. It’s also the story of a young woman named Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) who has the power to find lost things.

Hill also talks about how he spent about three years writing the book, and that experience helped him really get to know his characters, specifically Vic. “It’s great to spend time with her again,” Hill says regarding seeing Vic brought to life on the screen. The author also comments on how the people behind the show have done a lot of heavy lifting to find ways to visualize his prose. Having seen several episodes of the show, I can confirm that NOS4A2 does a good job adapting Hill’s book, while also forging its own path – as all good adaptations should do.

NOS4A2 premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.