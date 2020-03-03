Excuse me, do you have time to die? If not, I understand – but you might want to make time to watch this No Time to Die TV spot, because it’s loaded with new footage. That footage includes Ana de Armas kicking some fool in the face – and honestly, isn’t that enough? There also appears to be some new insight into the plot of the film, which has Bond working with old enemies.

No Time to Die TV Spot

“Fate draws us back together,” says Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), Bond’s former foster brother turned enemy. “Now your enemy is my enemy!” That certainly suggests Bond (Daniel Craig) and Blofeld are teaming up to take on Safin (Rami Malek), the new Bond villain who may or may not be wearing a creepy mask at times.

Of course, that could all be misdirection. For all we know, Blofeld is not having a conversation with Bond at all. We shall see. No Time to Die is the big conclusion to Craig’s run as Bond, and the film appears to be going to great lengths to tie all the Craig movies together. Whether or not that’s a good thing is up for debate – I personally prefer the more stand-alone storytelling method for Bond, rather than a serialized approach. But your mileage may vary.

In any case, No Time to Die looks great, and will hopefully be a high note for Craig to go out on. In the film, “Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer; Leiter enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Craig is back with returning franchise actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes and new cast additions Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs from a script he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

You can watch a 15-minute interview with Fukunaga and the cast below:

No Time to Die arrives in theaters April 10.