The Transformers universe is about to get a whole lot sexier. According to franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, new Transformers movies might introduce a love story between Transformers – because sure, why not? What else is there left to do with this series but have two giant robots cuddling up and getting busy? They could even play some Barry White music from their car radios. And when they kiss…sparks could fly. Literally. This writes itself, people.

Over the weekend, legendary producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura took part in a press junket for Pet Sematary, but all anyone wanted to ask him about is the future of Transformers. Bumblebee, which rebooted the series, was well-received by critics, but didn’t exactly blow up the box office like previous Transformers movies. Despite this, di Bonaventura isn’t giving up. There will be more Transformers films to come. And one of the future movies might feature some serious bot-on-bot action. As the producer told Collider: “One of the things I want to see, and I don’t know if we’ll do this particular thing, but I think we will eventually do a love story between Transformers.”

But don’t get too horny about this, readers; di Bonaventura immediately followed the comment up by clarifying the giant metal robots probably wouldn’t be seen jumping into a giant bed together as smooth jazz music plays:

“What does a love story mean? Definitely not sex, maybe not even kissing, but the idea that they would have that emotional crush has never really been brought in. That’s kind of the direction we’re going to try to head into, which is to give them human desires that, up until now, we haven’t seen much of. I think that will change the relationship with the Transformers. So we may do some wild action, we’ll do action for sure in the main line, but it’s a different kind of attempt. I know we will hold on to a lot of the lessons from Bumblebee.”

No sex and probably no kissing? What’s the point, then? In all seriousness, I like this kind of outside-the-bot thinking regarding this franchise. They’ve already done the traditional smash-em-up movies, why not try something new? Make a Transformers horror movie! Make a Transformers musical! Go nuts! Take risks! Give us something we’ve never seen before. And then maybe, just maybe, eventually work your way up to a movie where two Transformers fuck. That’s all I’m asking.